Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) suggested democracy might have a limited lifespan in the United States, telling the New York Times it is “so unnatural that it’s illogical to think it would be permanent.”

“This job is not a lot of fun right now. You have a chief executive who is an administrative nightmare and intent on dividing us — it is exhausting,” Murphy said. “I have a real belief that democracy is unnatural.”

Murphy — who has held former Sen. Joe Lieberman’s old Senate seat since 2013 — also said the U.S. system could “fall apart” in the future.

“We don’t run anything important in our lives by democratic vote other than our government,” Murphy said. “Democracy is so unnatural that it’s illogical to think it would be permanent. It will fall apart at some point, and maybe that isn’t now, but maybe it is. So I feel like my job is to hold this together so that it survives to the next administration. That’s not the reason you go into any profession: to keep it from falling apart.

“My colleagues are still going to be around in 2021, when we’re hopefully stitching democracy back together, and I’m going to need some of them to help do it,” he added. “Frankly, democracy is supposed to elevate the issues that are personally important to people.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]