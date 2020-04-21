Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt expressed concern about how President Donald Trump’s newly announced immigration ban will impact foreign workers assisting with child care in America — revealing she has an au pair who takes care of her daughter.

The president announced on Monday night that in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he would sign an executive order to temporarily suspend all immigration into the United States. When this came up on Tuesday’s Fox & Friends, Earhardt was concerned by the news and hoped that Trump will clarify what this ban will mean for people like her who have au pairs.

“Many families here, including mine, we have au pairs and we rely on them,” said Earhardt. “I go to work at 3 in the morning, so I need her there and I need her in my house so that she can help me with my daughter.”

“So, many families rely on child care from other countries. These au pairs come here on work visas. They have to go back to their country to get the visas renewed and we’ve been talking about how that’s gonna happen,” she continued. “These are questions that we have that hopefully the president will roll out a plan and informed on all of this is going to effect all of our lives.”

