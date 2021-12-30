Fox News contributor Joey Jones guest-hosted Fox & Friends Thursday morning and insisted that he didn’t want to be polarizing just seconds before claiming the Biden administration “didn’t want to defeat the virus.”

That’s an insane take, right? Like, who says “I don’t want to do something inflammatory” as a pretext to set something ablaze? The answer, apparently, is Joey Jones.

Jones’s comment followed outrage from his fellow guest host, Lawrence Jones, who blasted the CDC for caring more about business needs than science in shortening their quarantine guidelines amid fears that everyday life could be shut down. Thats’ right — a Fox News opinion host who has largely criticized Democratic leaders pursuing a cautious approach to a potentially deadly contagion is NOW saying that the CDC under a Democratic administration isn’t being cautious enough? Come on, people.

Joey Jones followed by saying, “You know I want to make a statement here, and I don’t want to be polarizing, but this is a polarizing thing in the country now.”

(In other news, I don’t want to say that what follows is total bullshit, but it’s total bullshit.)

“I do not believe this administration is trying to defeat this virus, and I don’t believe they are trying to prepare us to move forward with a virus,” Jones said. He then tried to explain that calling for mask mandates and vaccinations, which science proves to be the most effective way to abate the spread of the virus, is politically motivated because … conservatives and Trump supporters are the last to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19 and keep the pandemic alive.

How dare the Biden administration call out the people who refuse to do the things that will stop the spread of the virus, amirite? This is the sort of up is down, white is black idiocy that has led us to the situation we are in? It’s not about politics. It’s about doing the things that stop the spread.

The only playing politics and polarizing people is this dude Joey Jones, who just paraded his ignorance on national television in a simply embarrassing manner.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.