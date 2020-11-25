Fox News’ Jedediah Bila said President Donald Trump has a responsibility to concede the 2020 Election, due to how many of his supporters have bought into his unproven claims that the contest was rigged.

Bila subbed in for Ainsley Earhardt Wednesday on Fox & Friends, where she broke down the “silent” Joe Biden vote that facilitated the president-elect’s comeback and carried him to victory with their mail-in ballots. Since many states don’t allow mail-in votes to be counted early, Bila pointed out, it created the illusion that Trump was winning, and the president’s team still hasn’t shown anything to prove the election’s integrity was undermined by mass fraud.

“As of right now, the evidence shows Joe Biden is the president-elect. There hasn’t been anything brought forth in court that has shown otherwise,” she said.

From there, Bila turned to recent polling that shows most Republicans believe the election was “rigged,” and Biden’s win was illegitimate. This comes as Trump continues to dispute the election and refuse to concede.

What’s concerning about the polling, I think, is that you worry that are we at a point country so divided no matter what is shown in court, even if its completely decisive, the process is over, and everything brought to the table, is a large segment of the population going to be believe it was simply stolen or rigged simply because the president is saying so? So at some point, it’s gonna be incumbent upon him, it’s gonna fall on him. With great power comes great responsibility to say ‘You know what, in the process is done. This is the verdict. Let’s move on.’ That’s going to be up to him. A lot of supporters look to him for that guidance no questions and I think they’re reacting that way because of what he is saying.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]