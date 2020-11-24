CNN swept total day and primetime ratings on Monday in the coveted 25 –54 age demographic, as MSNBC was the most-watched network in both dayparts. Monday’s results also marked a rare, notable shutout of Fox News from the top spot in all four of the main audience demographics.

According to Nielsen Media Research, CNN dominated primetime in the demo with 601,000 viewers on Monday. That was more than 33% higher than Fox News’ mark of 450,000, which just edged out MSNBC’s A25 – 54 audience of 436,000 for second place.

Anderson Cooper 360, which was guest hosted on Monday, led primetime ratings with 616,000 viewers in the demo, while its successor at 9:00 p.m., Cuomo Prime Time, came in a close second with 604,000. CNN swept the top three primetime spots as CNN Tonight with Don Lemon scored 583,000 A25 – 54 viewers at 10:00 p.m.

Rounding out the top five in the primetime demo, Tucker Carlson Tonight attracted 566,000 viewers while The Rachel Maddow Show pulled in right behind with 559,000.

But the top two programs in the demo on Monday came during CNN’s early evening hours, as the 6:00 p.m. version of The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer was the top-rated show in all of cable news, with an audience of 637,000 — and Erin Burnett Outfront was runner-up for the entire day with 621,000 A25 – 54 viewers. Those dominant performances helped to push that network to first place in the demo, averaging 421,000 viewers from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. MSNBC came in second across those hours with 278,000 and Fox News trailed behind with 269,000 A25 – 54 viewers.

In overall viewers, however, MSNBC reigned on Monday. The network narrowly beat out Fox News in primetime with a total audience of 2.82 million to the latter’s 2.80 million. CNN came in third with 2.09 million. TRMS paced MSNBC’s overall win by being the most-watched show on cable news on Monday, with 3.47 million total viewers. That upended perennial total ratings champion Carlson, which came up just short with a total audience of 3.44 million.

MSNBC likewise won the full day ratings from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., with 1.86 million overall viewers, thanks in part to a strong overall morning ratings win by Morning Joe, which beat its main rival, Fox & Friends, 1.46 million to 1.20 million, respectively. CNN and Fox News ended up locked in a dogfight for second, with the former edging out Fox 1.61 million to 1.60 million.

