Geraldo Rivera elicited gasps from a live studio audience watching Fox & Friends Friday when he offered a somber analysis of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Appearing on set Friday, Geraldo was asked to comment on Giuliani — who had appeared as a guest earlier in the program.

“I’ve known him since he was a newly-appointed U.S. attorney in the Southern district here in New York,” Geraldo said mournfully. “Then he became America’s mayor, and we all lived through that trauma with him when he was the most magnificent elected official on earth. To see him kind of deteriorate right before your very eyes … and I love the guy —”

Co-host Steve Doocy interjected to ask Geraldo to expand on his remark. Geraldo said he took issue with Giuliani not being sent to Ukraine on something of a covert operation, and not as an official envoy of the government. He also objected to Giuliani’s association with Lev Parnas — whom Geraldo termed a “sleaze bag.”

“What in the world is America’s mayor doing hanging around with someone like Lev Parnas!?” Geraldo said.

“We have a lot of people in the audience that are not agreeing with you, Geraldo,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt said — noting the frosty crowd response.

Geraldo then turned to face the audience.

“I don’t come here for people to agree with me,” he said. “I come to tell you how I feel from the bottom of my heart. And from the bottom of my heart, I feel like Rudy Giuliani has been diminished by this entire saga. And I think the more he talks the worse it is for the President of the United States.”

