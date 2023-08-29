Fox & Friends Pile On Vivek Ramaswamy: ‘He’s Wrong About All That Foreign Policy Stuff’

The hosts of Fox & Friends piled on Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy after Sean Hannity called out his past comments on US-Israeli relations in a clip that has since gone viral.

On Monday evening, the Fox News prime time host confronted Ramaswamy, saying, “You said aid to Israel, our number one ally, only democracy in the region, should end in 2028 and that they should be integrated with their neighbors.”

“That’s false,” Ramaswamy protested.

“That was the exact quote. You want me to read it?” Hannity asked.

“I can tell you the exact quote,” Ramaswamy replied.” What I said is it would be a mark of success if we ever got to a point in our relationship with Israel if Israel never needed the United States aid, and Sean, you know how politics is played. A lot of the other professional politicians who have been threatened by my rise have used that statement to say that I would cut off aid to Israel. That’s not correct. I’ve been crystal clear.”

Fox & Friends aired the clip in a framing that was less than charitable to the presidential hopeful, to which Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade appeared to be less than impressed.

“I don’t get it,” Kilmeade responded, to which Doocy added “He’s wrong about all that foreign policy stuff. It’s that easy.”

“I mean, you could have cutting edge foreign policy. But then he also said with this tweet, you have to watch it last night. He said, ‘Look, what I was saying is, right now, we have a one China policy, strategic ambiguity.’ So if we don’t say exactly what we would do if China goes to take Taiwan, he says, ‘I’m telling you right now, I will say we will back Taiwan militarily until 2028. At that time, we will have our chip capacity here domestically, theoretically, and then we’ll go back to the current policy we have right now.’ It’s a long way to go.”

Watch above via Fox News

