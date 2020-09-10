Fox & Friends opened its Thursday morning show by running to President Donald Trump’s defense over his admitted downplaying of the coronavirus.

As Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward prepares to release his new book on the Trump administration, Rage, he released multiple taped interviews with Trump where the president acknowledged the seriousness of Covid-19, but said his plan was to downplay the virus that has killed over 190,000 Americans. Trump gave over a dozen interviews to Woodward for the book, but he has defended himself by railing against the incoming “hit job” and claiming he didn’t want to cause a public panic at the time.

Fox began by honing in on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s narrow defense of Trump from the charges of Woodward’s book, plus they tried to make a comparison between the president’s comments and Democrats urging people not to panic. After that, Steve Doocy brought up the incoming anniversary of 9/11 and remarked that “our leaders…they get stuff that crosses their desk every day. Scary intel.”

“The president gets it in the form of his presidential daily briefing every day. And what does he do?” Doocy said. “Well, he doesn’t, you know, blurt out ‘Somebody is trying to blow up Akron’ or something like that. Instead, as he said, he didn’t want people to freak out, so he tried to keep people calm.”

Ainsley Earhardt moved the conversation along shortly thereafter by calling it “interesting” that Woodward’s book and other books unflattering to Trump have come out so close to the 2020 election.

Watch above, via Fox News.

