Fox & Friends had the perfect opportunity to lace into one of their favorite targets, President Joe Biden, for his apparent double standard on how to treat people respectfully following a hot mic incident in which he was heard insulting Fox’s Peter Doocy as a “stupid son of a bitch.”

But instead, the co-hosts of the top-rated morning show — who are back on the curvy couch and no longer in remote studios due to Covid — approached the Biden insult to co-host Steve Doocy’s son with remarkable grace and understanding.

Reporters had assembled Monday for a Biden photo op with some cabinet members. As the press event ended and reporters were exiting, Doocy asked Biden, “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”

“No, it’s a great asset,” Biden sarcastically said. “More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch,” apparently unaware that his microphone was still on.

Peter Doocy appeared multiple times on Fox News following the accidental insult. He handled it with his own grace and self-mockery, even laughing at Jesse Watters’ agreement with Biden’s assessment of Peter Doocyas a stupid son of a bitch. He then appeared on Hannity and revealed that Biden called him to clear the air and told him that it was “nothing personal.”

Perhaps following Peter’s cue, the Fox & Friends set showed remarkable grace by not lacing into Biden. Instead, it appeared far more understanding than some of their more politically strident viewers may have expected.

Yes, they pointed out some inconsistencies in rhetoric, and Ainsley Earhardt noted that it’s not the insult that matters as much but rather his dodging his questions.

But Brian Kilmeade compared the incident to sideline shouting matches between Patriots coach Bill Belichick and then-quarterback Tom Brady. “They still, at the end of the day, respected each other. I think the fact that he called, the president called after, is a great sign, right?”

Proud father Steve also confirmed that his son took no offense to the insult, saying he’s a “big boy.”

Watch above via Fox News.

