‘It’s Nothing Personal, Pal’: Biden Phones Peter Doocy After Calling Him a ‘Stupid Son of a B*tch’

Joe Biden called Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy after the president deemed him “a stupid son of a bitch” in the East Room on Monday.

Reporters had assembled for a photo op where Biden was meeting with some members of his cabinet. As the press was exiting, Doocy asked Biden, “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”

Biden apparently didn’t realize his microphone was still on.

“No, it’s a great asset,” Biden sarcastically said. “More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”

Doocy appeared on Hannity later that night to describe a phone call he had with the president shortly after the incident. He said he initially didn’t hear what Biden said, but was told by another reporter after the fact:

After years of clips of the president and kind of mixing it up on the campaign trail and during the transition, and here at the White House, within about an hour of that exchange, he called my cell phone and he said, “It’s nothing personal, pal.” And we went back and forth and we were talking bout just kind of moving forward and I made sure to tell him that I’m always going to try to ask something different than what everybody else is asking. And he said, “You’ve got to.” And that’s a quote from the president. So I’ll keep doing it.

“Did he apologize?” Hannity asked.

“He cleared the air,” Doocy replied. “And I appreciate it. We had a nice call.”

“Hannity laughed and said, “That’s not an answer. Did he apologize?”

“He said, ‘It’s nothing personal, pal.’ And I told him I appreciated him reaching out. Hey, Sean, the world is on the brink of like World War III right now, with all the stuff going on. I appreciate that the president took a couple minutes out as evening as he was still at the desk to give me a call and clear the air.”

Hannity said, “At least he called you ‘pal.'”

“You know what, I don’t need anybody to apologize to me,” said Doocy. “He can call me whatever he wants as long as it gets him talking.”

Hannity replied by saying Biden should give Doocy a one-on-one interview.

“I think that’s enough,” Doocy said of the phone call. “So we can move on. We can now move forward. There will be years – three to seven years – of opportunities to ask him about different stuff.”

Hannity told him, “Keep it up. I think it’s a badge of honor, myself.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com