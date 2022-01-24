Fox News’ Peter Doocy joined The Five immediately after President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic Monday apparently calling him a “stupid son of a bitch.”

Doocy was in good spirits and laughed off the insult as the cohosts of Foxs’ highest-rated show joked along with him.

Harold Ford Jr. kicked the segment off by asking, “Have you been called by the White House and asked to come to the oval office tomorrow for an interview?”

“No, and I don’t think that’s coming, either,” Doocy joked.

Doocy, Fox News’ White House correspondent, recalled his interaction with the president and explained that only afterward had one of his colleagues in the press pool told him what Biden had said.

“Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?” Doocy asked Biden.

“It’s a great asset,” Biden responded, as the press corps were being hustled out of the room. “More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”

“I couldn’t even hear him because people were shouting at us to get out,” Doocy explained. “But somebody came up in the briefing room a few minutes later and said, did you hear what the president said? And I said, ‘No, what?’ They said, ‘He called you a stupid SOB’. And I said, ‘Did he say SOB?’ And that person said, ‘No.’”

“I think the president’s right — you are a stupid SOB!” jested Jesse Watters in response.

“Yea, nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it’s not true,” Doocy joked back.

Watters told Doocy that from now on this is what you will be known as, “Stupid SOB guy.” Greg Gutfeld added that it is great to be called a name by a president, while Dana Perino jested he now has a title for his book.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com