Fox & Friends took a skeptical view of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s plan for pressuring the Biden administration to act on illegal immigration.

On Sunday, Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth talked about how Abbott has been chartering buses and sending undocumented migrants to Washington D.C. to force lawmakers into taking action on the issue. Campos-Duffy bashed the government for its programs to relocate immigrants around the country, but suggested that Abbott’s plan might not work — even as she once again called for immigrants to be sent toward Democrats directly.

Nancy Pelosi doesn’t live in Washington, D.C., itself. Probably dropping them off in San Francisco, on her doorstep, might make more of a difference. Or dropping them off at Barack Obama’s hometown, or some other hometown where rich people actually live would make a difference. You’re dropping them off at the steps of the Capitol. It looks like they’re getting greeted with a bunch of NGOs who know they know they’re going to arrive and they’re given packets…I’m not sure I get this. I wanted the constitutional crisis that would take this to the Supreme Court so we could get clarity on this.

Cain followed up by saying “There’s no doubt they want this ride. This is a voluntary bus ride. In order for one of those illegal immigrants to get on the bus to Washington, D.C., they have to volunteer to do so.” He also explained to his co-host that it would be “in-essence kidnapping” for Abbott to load immigrants onto buses against their will and have them deported instead.

The conversation went on with Cain explaining how the Supremacy Clause gives the federal government deportation powers beyond those of individual states.

Watch above, via Fox News.

