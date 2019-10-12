Trish Regan faced online mockery after she delivered a very…theatrical monologue warning that America “teeters on the brink of a civil war.”

The Fox Business host used her Friday night show to bash the protesters who demonstrated against President Donald Trump’s rally on Thursday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She lamented that anti-Trump anger “cannot be tamed,” railed against Democratic Party figures who “refuse to condemn hate,” and dismissed the House impeachment inquiry of Trump as “a coup to undo the vote of the American voters.”

“They are hoping to feed a narrative that make it okay to push violence and hate, just so long as it’s hate for the president and the president’s supporters,” Regan said. “This is the result, and it’s barbaric, sickening, and it’s dangerous.”

After going after several more prominent Democrats for their rhetoric against Trump, Regan dove into a wildly exaggerated speech about America being on the verge of a “catastrophic” breakdown.

There was a time in history when the U.S. was just as fractured. When people refused to see others as people, when politics got in the way of family, of decency and faith in our government. I’m talking about the 1850s. The result was the darkest moment in American history. The Civil War. And we’re near a civil war right now. I don’t mean a war in quite a literal, historic sense. I don’t believe there’s going to be armies and generals leading battles. I certainly hope not. But when you’re at a breaking point in terms of an emotional civil war with violence that will spill into our streets – it’s happening now, our leaders must take responsibility for this. They cannot permit this violence nor can they move forward to undo an election by refusing to follow constitutional and historic precedent. They’re shattering Americans’ faith in them and the result could be catastrophic.

Spoiler: Regan then turned to her guest, Steve Bannon, who she described as “one of the most brilliant political minds of modern times.” Bannon was thrown out of the White House and eventually cast out of Trumpworld completely last year for bashing members of the president’s family to a reporter. “He not only lost his job, he lost his mind,” Trump said of Bannon.

Regan’s monologue went viral on Twitter, where she was mocked:

I just realized I do not have enough bourbon in this house. https://t.co/iJjx3n8lrw — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 12, 2019

This is one of the most ridiculous TV clips I’ve seen in awhile. It also ignores the fact that during the 1960s there was way more political violence, regular bombings and assasinations, etc. https://t.co/CzqESNYzR5 — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) October 12, 2019

If you saw it in another country…. https://t.co/dwQlJ9dIal — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) October 12, 2019

Absolutely the most brilliant 1 minute 17 seconds of television of all time. Trish is a postmodernist genius. https://t.co/sFaxCSLDAG — Michael Hiltzik (@hiltzikm) October 12, 2019

Like a scene in a dystopian sci-fi where you think nah this could have been thought-provokingly sinister but you made it too silly https://t.co/KAugHyEODN — Haunted Adam Banks (@adambanksdotcom) October 12, 2019

I like how they couldn’t even muster a remotely incendiary clip to attempt to justify “a civil war is coming,” just some basic protest stuff. Ooh, they lit a fire! And… stood around it and stuff! https://t.co/YxC7jdYO8m — David BixenSP🎃🎃KY (@davidbix) October 12, 2019

This is so bad, it’s almost spectacular. No, really, wait until the end. https://t.co/Mz3uLiNQn1 — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 12, 2019

Honestly I thought this tweet would be an oversell and wow I did not see that coming — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) October 12, 2019

That’s so historically illiterate. — Andrea Ruth (@AndreaNRuth) October 12, 2019

Fox is ACTIVELY trying to start some shit. https://t.co/T8bCJmJego — Noah J. Nelson, No Pro-SCREAM-ium (@noahjnelson) October 12, 2019

was not expecting the twist ending https://t.co/avDruG1ddP — The chud from C.H.U.D. (@maggieserota) October 12, 2019

Oh man, I have to admit, I did not see it coming! Laughed so loud my kid came in to see what’s going on. https://t.co/hzzldO4cb6 — David Roberts (@drvox) October 12, 2019

