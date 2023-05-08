Fox News Anchor Confronts Gov. Greg Abbott With Poll Showing Most Americans Want Gun Reform

Fox News’ Shannon Bream spoke with Governor Greg Abbott (R) about the latest mass shooting in Texas, during which, she confronted him with the data that the American majority wants more gun control.

Abbott joined Fox News Sunday to talk with Bream about the Allen Premium Outlets shooting that left eight people dead and seven others wounded. As the governor gave thanks to the police officers who neutralized the shooter, Bream brought up a Fox poll from late April that looked at which gun safety measures most of the country would support.

Among the proposals raised in the poll, a decisive majority of voters said they want background checks on gun buyers, required mental health checks for purchasers, and allowances for the police to take guns away from people considered a danger to themselves or others. Bream showed the results to Abbott while noting that “all of those score at more than 80 percent.”

“Are there things that you would consider in Texas, or that you think Congress should consider at a federal level along those lines?” Bream asked.

Abbott answered by insisting Texas officials are working on passing laws to disarm criminals in the state and penalize them more severely if they still improperly possess guns.

He continued:

We need to recognize a reality. What we have seen across the United States over the past year or two, and that is, an increased number of shootings in both red states and blue states. We have seen an increased number of shootings in states with easy gun laws as well as states with very strict gun laws. I think that the state in which the largest number of victims have occurred this year is in California, where they have very tough gun laws, where 11 people died. So one thing we can observe very easily, and that is there has been a dramatic increase in the anger and violence that’s taking place in America. And what Texas is doing in a big-time way, we are working to address the anger and violence by going to its root cause, which is undressing the mental health problems behind it.

