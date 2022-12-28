Only ‘4 People of the 1,000’ Polled: Fox News Anchor Highlights Brutal Data Point For Biden and Trump on What Americans Want in a President

Fox News anchor Trace Gallagher highlighted on Wednesday a brutal data point from a recent USA Today Suffolk University poll asking Americans what they believe is the ideal age for a U.S. president.

“Joe Biden makes a consequential decision about running for reelection in 2024,” Gallagher began, introducing the segment.

“Americans have had their say about what they want in an ideal president. A new USA Today Suffolk University poll finds they are looking for a 51 to 65-year-old governor with business experience who is willing to compromise to get things done,” Gallagher continued, summarizing the poll.

“They also see military experience as a bonus,” he added, before introducing his guests for the segment.

“With us now, former Clinton pollster and chairman of Stagwell Inc, Mark Penn, Fox News contributor and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee,” Gallagher continued, adding:

Gentlemen, thank you for coming on. We appreciate it. Governor Huckabee, to you first. I want to mention very quickly that in this poll there was a 0.4% of the people who said that 80 years old is you. You cannot be over 80 years old.

Notably, Biden will be 82 if he seeks reelection, while former President Donald Trump will be 78.

“And as someone pointed out to me, a producer said, that is four people of the thousand people who were polled, here is the ideal age for a president, Governor Huckabee, 51 to 65 years of old. So it’s kind of a two-part question. Do you think President Trump should run? And what do you think about the age limitations?” Gallagher asked as the guests began to discuss the poll.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

