Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner was outraged by the “complete lie” that was the Time Magazine cover for President Joe Biden’s first day, complaining that the illustration “is’t real!”

The cover artwork, by Time artist Tim O’Brien, shows Biden looking out of the Oval Office window onto a country on fire, while the room’s interior is graffitied and left in ruins by former President Donald Trump.

The cover was, of course, a figurative illustration.

Technically not wrong, an appalled Faulkner railed against the magazine cover, pointing out that the “picture isn’t real” and wondering how the “mainstream media” got away with such a blatant lie.

“If you saw that on the opposite with a conservative president and it was, you know, all over the place, mainstream media would be on fire about it. But with Joe Biden it’s okay to do this?” Harris exclaimed.

“That’s not real. That picture isn’t real! I thought we were a nation who cared about the facts.”

Former Barack Obama aide Johana Maska, on Fox News for the segment, replied by noting that the picture is “a depiction,” but agreed that the nation should stay focused eon the facts.

“Let’s see if others in the mainstream media have the gumption to call out the fact that that’s just a complete lie,” Faulkner concluded.

