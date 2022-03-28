Fox News’ Trace Gallagher compared public safety tips being given by authorities in Los Angeles to advisories the State Department issued about Libya — a nation where there was recently a civil war.

During Monday’s Outnumbered discussion about President Joe Biden reportedly expected to ask Congress for $32 billion for police.

Gallagher remarked that the Los Angeles Police Department is advising people “not to drive a nice car and not to go outside with fancy jewelry.”

“What happens if you only own a nice car, G-d forbid? And what happens if your wedding ring happens to be really nice? What do you do? You just shelter inside all the time,” he asked rhetorically. “It’s an acknowledgment by the police they cannot handle the criminal activity in Los Angeles because criminals are victims now, of course, and the cops are the villains. And what happens is you have this situation where the police are now giving these tips.”

These tips, as officially set forth by the department in a press release last week, include not showing expensive jewelry in public, traveling in groups in well-lit areas, being aware of one’s surroundings, taking alternative routes home after shopping and letting thieves get your stuff without resistance.

“I mean, these are something that the State Department … would give you if you are traveling to Libya, right, in circa 2004,” said Gallagher. “And this is in Los Angeles, one of the second largest cit[ies] in the country. This is unbelievable what is happening here.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com