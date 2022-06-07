Fox News Anchors Praise McConaughey’s Emotional Speech: ‘Someone From Hollywood Calling to Restore Our Family Values’

Fox News anchors Sandra Smith and John Roberts reacted to Mathew McConaughey’s White House address on Tuesday by noting how McConaughey “is part of Hollywood, but a Texas native” – commenting on his ability to speak across divides.

“All right, you were just listening to actor Matthew McConaughey there, born in Uvalde, Texas, meeting with the victims’ families, met with the president, saying we need to make the lost lives matter,” Smith noted.

“He went into the ways he believes we can improve the situation in this country,” Smith continued, listing McConaughey’s policy proposals. He wants “to raise the age for buying an assault rifle to 21 years old unless you are in the military, all gun purchases should require a background check and red flag laws should be the law of the land.

“Someone from Hollywood calling to restore our family values in the wake of that mass shooting at the elementary school in Texas,” Smith added.

“Real impassioned plea there, and the best presentation we have seen from that podium in an awfully long time, he is part of Hollywood, but a Texas native, Uvalde native,” added Roberts.

Roberts then brought in Bret Baier who is interviewing McConaughey at 6 p.m. He said “we start by making laws that save lives but don’t infringe on second amendment rights,” added Roberts, who noted the difficulty of winning that argument with gun rights advocates.

“I was happy he did not take questions so you can hear the questions on Special Report tonight at 6:00 P.M.,” Baier jumped in.

“I’m kidding, I think that was an impassioned plea driven by he and his wife and the visit to Uvalde and what they heard firsthand and all of those stories and all of that, the people that those kids and those teachers were going to be,” Baier added.

“Really in the structure of that presentation as you mentioned, was as good as it gets to make a point,” he noted, adding:

You know, his specifics are, it seems like, a compromised position and I think there are a lot of Americans who get, can get around raising the age to 21 for AR-15. I think there are a lot of Americans who can get around a four-day waiting period to make sure that, you know, somebody just does not get it in the passion of the moment and does something. I think red flag laws raise other red flags that we have seen in other places, maybe that gets worked out. But there are compromised positions here and I think Capitol Hill is working on this.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

