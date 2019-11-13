During the first recess of the impeachment hearings today, Fox News’ Chris Wallace reacted to the testimony thus far by saying William Taylor’s testimony has been “very damaging” to President Donald Trump.

Wallace cautioned that things may change during the cross-examination, but went on to say the following:

“William Taylor was a very impressive witness and was very damaging to the president. First of all, as you pointed out, he took very copious notes at almost every conversation… I think very nonpolitical. He went out of his way to talk about what he knew, what he was specifically testament to. The only thing he talked about was a strong feeling that it was in the U.S. national security interests to support Ukraine in the fight against Russia. But he certainly wasn’t taking any partisan position.”

He also noted the new testimony from Taylor about one of his staffers overhearing Gordon Sondland on the phone with Trump, in which the president asked about “investigations” regarding Ukraine.

When Ken Starr noted how the aid eventually went to Ukraine, Wallace jumped in and said, “It was released two days after the whistleblower complaint went to the intelligence committee.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

