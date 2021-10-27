Fox News Contributor Commends Chinese Gov’t Propaganda Film for Having More ‘Patriotism and Masculinity’ Than U.S. Movies

Fox News’ Raymond Arroyo commended a Chinese propaganda film for being more patriotic and masculine than U.S. movies.

The Battle at Lake Changjin, a 2021 film commissioned by the Chinese government, is a Korean War film that has made a lot of money in the few weeks it’s been out. As of this posting it is the highest-grossing movie of the year

Arroyo shared that fact with Laura Ingraham Wednesday night and lamented how the U.S. doesn’t make movies like it anymore.

“They’re serving up patriotism and heroic masculinity with intent, Laura,” he said. “Remember when we made movies like that? Sergeant York, Saving Private Ryan? We may have forgotten, but the Chinese, they haven’t.”

He noted that China has cracked down on outspoken critics of the movie.

“While the Chinese are giving their people movies filled with patriotism and masculinity, we give them ancient serial killers, Jamie Lee Curtis, and a documentary on Mayor Pete,” he continued.

After mocking the Pete Buttigieg documentary, Arroyo returned back to the “patriotism” and masculinity of the propaganda film:

We’re learning the wrong lessons from China, Laura. We’re learning the lesson of aggrandizing and lionizing the members of the regime and excluding any other voice, rather than the more important lesson, which is patriotism and male leadership might not be a bad thing to show your citizens.

Last month when reports came out about China cracking down on video games and “sissy” men on TV, Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy said they might be “on to something.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

