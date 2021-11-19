Fox News Contributor Says Kyle Rittenhouse Should Sue Joy Reid for Millions

Joe Concha, a Fox News contributor and columnist for The Hill, reacted with a warning to a supercut aired on Fox of MSNBC’s Joy Reid slamming Kyle Rittenhouse. Concha argued members of the media, Reid in particular, “should lawyer up” because Rittenhouse “has a good shot to win” if he sues for defamation.

In the segment, on Fox News’ The Story with Martha McCallum, a supercut of Reid showed the cable host saying things like “If you want to know why critical race theory exists, look no further than the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse” and “this feels like those cases in the 1950s where it was in and out, in and out, in and out fast. White male kills someone. In and out fast.”

Concha reacted, saying:

That was exhibit A, B, C, D, and E right there. The next chapter in the Kyle Rittenhouse story are likely multiple defamation lawsuits against not only several media outlets but also MSNBC in particular and a host named Joy Reid, who we had the pleasure of hearing.

He continued “as for Mrs. Reid and multiple contributors calling Rittenhouse a racist, a white supremacist and, most importantly, guilty until proven innocent… I have got four words for you: ‘Covington Catholic Nicholas Sandmann’ – who sued CNN for what, $275 million, and forced them to settle.”

Concha then said “you will see the same kind of numbers” if Rittenhouse decides to sue. He then went on to list political leaders who in his view should also prepare for a lawsuit from Rittenhouse — including President Joe Biden, who included footage of Rittenhouse in a campaign video criticizing “white supremacists and militia groups.”

Concha concluded, “Given the precedence of Covington Catholic, [Rittenhouse] has a good shot to win or settle most likely.”

Fox anchor Martha McCallum agreed with Concha, adding, “Yeah. Nicholas Sandmann himself said he hopes Kyle does what is right fighting back and protecting his name.”

