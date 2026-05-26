Fox News’ Alexis McAdams faced down a vulgar ICE protester on Tuesday who blasted the reporter as a “Nazi b**ch” in a wild on air segment.

McAdams was present for a protest outside a Newark, New Jersey ICE facility where she made it clear just exactly the kind of language reporters can face when covering such events.

“So the other situation is there’s people like this. You are a protester who’s been out here and you have a dirty mouth,” McAdams said during her report as she stood next to a woman clearly angry with her.

The woman’s words could not be fully made out, but later it became crystal clear as she called McAdams a “Nazi b**ch” multiple times.

“So that’s just what we deal with. So just for people that want to know what it’s like to cover these protests, it’s constant with this. This is what these people do. They want people who are in this country illegally to be released out onto the streets. DHS says that’s what they’re gonna not be doing,” McAdams said.

“Nazi b**ch! Nazi b**ch, that’s what you are!” the protester said.

McAdams’s segment was shown on The Will Cain Show where host Will Cain took some subtle digs at the protester while telling McAdams to stay safe.

“That is that is an eloquent argument made against the presence of Alexis McAdams reporting on what’s happening there outside of Newark,” he said. “Stay safe, Alexis.”

Demonstrators have gathered in New Jersey to protest what they call inadequate living standards inside ICE facilities. Demonstrators have clashed with officials, and Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) was even pepper-sprayed during a tense confrontation with protesters in Newark on Monday.

“What we saw here is unfortunately just what we see all over the country,” Kim said after the incident. “It’s sad, it’s a sad day.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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