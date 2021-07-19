Fox News Contributor Says Trump Supporters Aren’t Getting Vaccinated Because Biden Is ‘Trying To Take Credit Away From Him’

Fox News contributor and Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen said on Monday the reason many people aren’t getting the Covid-19 vaccine is because President Joe Biden isn’t giving Donald Trump enough credit for vaccines being developed under Operation Warp Speed.

Katie Pavlich said during the segment on Fox Business’ Kudlow she finds it “pretty laughable that the White House is arguing that the reason why remaining Americans who are not vaccinated are not doing so is because of 12 people on Facebook.” Pavlich was alluding to data cited by the White House indicated that 12 Facebook pages are responsible for 65% of Covid-19 disinformation on the platform.

“There are legitimate reasons why people aren’t being vaccinated,” she said, before claiming, “Joe Biden and his vice president downplayed the efficacy of the vaccine.”

Larry Kudlow asked Thiessen if the Biden administration has been effective when it comes to “spreading the word on the vaccines.”

“Not at all,” said Thiessen, who said Biden “should be crediting President Trump for the greatest public health achievement in American history”:

The fact is a lot of Trump supporters are not getting vaccinated. But you know, one of the reasons for that is because Joe Biden keeps playing down Donald Trump’s role in developing the vaccines. He should be crediting President Trump for the greatest public health achievement in American history – it’s also the greatest achievement of the Trump presidency. They should be telling the vaccine hesitant Republicans, “If you trust Donald Trump, get your Trump vaccine because he’s the one who brought it to you.” Instead they’re trying to take away credit from him and downplay his role. And so that doesn’t help in that constituency. He’s the only president–they had a public service ad, they asked every former president except Donald Trump to participate in the public service ad. Trump should be front and center on this.

While Thiessen believes Trump should be front and center, the 45th president seems to think otherwise. Aside from a few half-hearted encouragements to get the vaccine during public appearances, Trump has been uncharacteristically reserved about it, especially considering that he has taken credit for the vaccines.

Trump received the vaccine in January, but it was only disclosed in March by an anonymous adviser.

Watch above via Fox Business.

