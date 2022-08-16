Fox News Guest Threatens to Sue Media Matters For $1 Million Over His Absurd Vaccine Claim

A Fox News guest who baselessly claimed the Covid-19 vaccine has killed “hundreds of thousands of Americans” is threatening to sue Media Matters over a headline the website published about his appearance.

Steve Kirsch appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Aug. 10 with guest host Brian Kilmeade, who introduced his guest as a disaffected former Democratic donor.

“When did the Democratic Party start going south with you?” Kilmeade asked.

“Well, when they violated my trust,” he replied. “They told the agencies, the FDA, the CDC, the NIH, said these vaccines were safe and effective. And when I started seeing my friends die and be injured and I started looking at the data, there was no question this vaccine is the most dangerous vaccine ever created by man.”

Kirsch went on to add, “What I found was hundreds of thousands of Americans have been killed by this vaccine and millions have been injured,” he claimed. “Clearly you are more likely to be injured or dead from the vaccine than if you were unvaccinated.”

He provided no evidence to back up his statement.

“We can’t verify those numbers,” Kilmeade said. “These are numbers that you have.”

Media Matters published a partial transcript of Kirsch’s remarks, along with a video of his appearance.

The post features a headline that reads:

Fox News guest lies about the COVID vaccine killing “hundreds of thousands” and says it’s “the most dangerous vaccine ever created”

On Tuesday, Kirsch wrote in a Substack post he will sue Media Matters for defamation unless the site provides proof he was lying or removes the post.

“I put Media Matters on notice just now,” he wrote. “They either show their facts OR retract their article. If they do neither, they will be served with a defamation lawsuit for >$1M in damages.”

He continued:

If you don’t present your proof by return email today OR remove your defamatory article about me, I will sue you for defamation. You will lose in court and that will end the madness. If you think I’m joking, you’re wrong again. This is a huge opportunity for us to have a court rule on this and I am prepared to spend whatever it takes to win. Media Matters was supposed to be about truth. That’s why I donated when David Brock asked years ago. Now David ducks my emails. You aren’t about truth. You are about hiding the truth of the devastation of these vaccines. I look forward to hearing from you. Have a nice day.

The post remains on Media Matters’ website.

