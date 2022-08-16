Yingst Confronts Taliban, Carlson Spews Conspiracies | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
Trey Yingst
One year after the U.S. withdrew troops from Afghanistan and the country fell to the Taliban, Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst posed one question: “Are women free in Afghanistan?”
Yingst reported from Kabul on Monday, as Taliban fighters were parading the streets and celebrating the one-year anniversary of the United States’ withdrawal from the country.
Not everyone is celebrating under Taliban rule, however, as Yingst highlighted the desperate state of many citizens.
One million children under five are “acutely malnourished,” he reported, showing footage from inside a hospital where a mother watches over her sick child. She explained that she had already lost three children.
The economy has also collapsed as the Taliban has imposed strict Islamic law, prohibiting acts like listening to music in public.
“The United Nations now estimates 97% of Afghans are at risk of falling below the poverty line,” Yingst reported, adding that women must be covered in public while most are barred from secondary education.
While interviewing Abdul Qahar Balkhi, from the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yingst bluntly asked if women are “free in Afghanistan.”
“Of course,” Balkhi said.
“Women can’t go out in public alone at night. They can’t serve in senior government roles. They have to be covered when they go into the streets of Kabul. How can you describe this as free?” Yingst shot back.
The way Balkhi sees it, laws that prohibit public behavior have nothing to do with freedom, and only regulate how “people conduct themselves when in the public.”
Despite Balkhi’s views on the word “freedom,” Yingst highlighted that the restrictive governing style has left many civilians in hiding, including American allies left behind after the U.S. withdrawal.
“They are not free,” Yingst contended. “And it is only getting worse as the days go on.”
MEDIA LOSER:
Brian Kilmeade
Tucker Carlson reacted to the Mar-a-Lago raid or the first time on Monday, and the segment was chock full of misinformation and conspiracy theories.
While ranting about pundits and politicians who argued that former President Donald Trump is not “above the law,” Carlson dubiously claimed MSNBC host and former Rep. Joe Scarborough “was accused of committing murder.”
In 2001, an aide to Scarborough named Lori Kaye Klausutis, 28, was found dead in the then-congressman’s office in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
A medical examiner ultimately concluded she fainted due to a heart condition and fatally hit her head on a desk during the fall.
Scarborough was never a person of interest in Klausutis’ death and no foul play had ever even been suspected.
Carlson also praised Trump for seeming “sincerely interested in lowering the temperature” of the nation despite the fact that he has openly derided the Department of Justice and FBI following the search.
Following Trump’s disparaging remarks, an armed man attacked an FBI Bureau office in Cincinnati, where he was shot dead.
Somehow, Carlson still managed to blame Trump’s opponents for stoking the nation’s fire, also suggesting President Joe Biden plotted the raid to cling to power.
“This could get very bad, very fast — and the Biden people know that perfectly well. They know what could happen if they continue down this path of using law enforcement to cling to power,” he said.
“But they don’t care because they’re facing a repudiation from voters and they’re desperate and they’ll do anything. But at what cost? Pray they’ll pull back before it’s too late.”
The monologue essentially consisted of Carlson spewing one baseless theory after another.
