Yingst Confronts Taliban, Carlson Spews Conspiracies | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Trey Yingst

One year after the U.S. withdrew troops from Afghanistan and the country fell to the Taliban, Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst posed one question: “Are women free in Afghanistan?”

Yingst reported from Kabul on Monday, as Taliban fighters were parading the streets and celebrating the one-year anniversary of the United States’ withdrawal from the country.

Not everyone is celebrating under Taliban rule, however, as Yingst highlighted the desperate state of many citizens.

One million children under five are “acutely malnourished,” he reported, showing footage from inside a hospital where a mother watches over her sick child. She explained that she had already lost three children.

The economy has also collapsed as the Taliban has imposed strict Islamic law, prohibiting acts like listening to music in public.

“The United Nations now estimates 97% of Afghans are at risk of falling below the poverty line,” Yingst reported, adding that women must be covered in public while most are barred from secondary education.

While interviewing Abdul Qahar Balkhi, from the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yingst bluntly asked if women are “free in Afghanistan.”

“Of course,” Balkhi said.

“Women can’t go out in public alone at night. They can’t serve in senior government roles. They have to be covered when they go into the streets of Kabul. How can you describe this as free?” Yingst shot back.

The way Balkhi sees it, laws that prohibit public behavior have nothing to do with freedom, and only regulate how “people conduct themselves when in the public.”

Despite Balkhi’s views on the word “freedom,” Yingst highlighted that the restrictive governing style has left many civilians in hiding, including American allies left behind after the U.S. withdrawal.

“They are not free,” Yingst contended. “And it is only getting worse as the days go on.”