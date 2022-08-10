Fox News Guest Claims the Vaccine Has Killed ‘Hundreds of Thousands of Americans’

While Covid-19 vaccine skepticism and outright hostility used to be regular features on some Fox News primetime shows such as Tucker Carlson Tonight and The Ingraham Angle, the topic has largely receded from the airwaves.

But on Wednesday night, anti-vaxxer Steve Kirsch was given a platform on the former show, which was being guest-hosted by Brian Kilmeade.

Kirsch was introduced as a former Democratic donor who’s become disaffected with the party.

“When did the Democratic Party start going south with you?” Kilmeade asked.

“Well, when they violated my trust,” he replied. “They told the agencies, the FDA, the CDC, the NIH, said these vaccines were safe and effective. And when I started seeing my friends die and be injured and I started looking at the data, there was no question this vaccine is the most dangerous vaccine ever created by man.”

Kirsch provided no evidence for his claim about the Covid vaccine being “the most dangerous vaccine.” He went on to make several other unsubstantiated statements.

“It is a thousand times more deadly than the smallpox vaccine,” he continued. “That’s too unsafe for people to use. And I could not get even a single minute in front of any Democratic congressman.”

Kilmeade asked Kirsch – who has no formal medical training – what he’s found.

“You did your own research,” said Kilmeade. “What did you find was effective and what was the reaction when you put it out there?”

Kirsch replied the vaccine has killed scores of people.

“What I found was hundreds of thousands of Americans have been killed by this vaccine and millions have been injured,” he claimed. “Clearly you are more likely to be injured or dead from the vaccine than if you were unvaccinated.”

Kilmeade explained that Fox News could not verify Kirsch’s data.

“We can’t verify those numbers,” he said. “These are numbers that you have.”

The Covid-19 vaccine has saved countless lives and instance of verified serious adverse reactions are rare. According to one study of vaccinated individuals and unvaccinated individuals, the unvaccinated accounted for at least 98% of all Covid deaths.

Watch above via Fox News.

