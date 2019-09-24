On Fox News tonight, Tucker Carlson teed up guest Joe diGenova to go off on Fox News judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano tonight for his commentary about President Donald Trump‘s Ukraine call.

“The president admits that on the phone call with the president of the Ukraine he requested that the president of the Ukraine investigate his 2020 political rival, Joe Biden,” Shepard Smith said this afternoon. “Is that a crime?”

“It is a crime for the present to solicit aid for his campaign from a foreign government,” Napolitano said in response.

“So that to which the president has admitted is in and of itself a crime,” Smith said.

“Yes,” Napolitano answered.

Carlson tonight brought up, with some bewilderment, Napolitano’s comments, and asked diGenova, “Is it a crime? You’re a former federal prosecutor.”

“I think Judge Napolitano is a fool. And I what he said today is foolish,” diGenova responded. “No, it is not a crime. Let me underscore emphatically that nothing that the president said on that call or what we think he said on that call constitutes a crime and even if he had said you’re not gonna get the money, it wouldn’t be a crime.”

