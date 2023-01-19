Fox News Host Asks Kellyanne Conway if Biden Documents Story is a ‘Titanic Ship Sinking Moment’ for Democrats

Fox News’s Outnumbered discussed the ongoing fallout from the Biden classified documents fiasco, resulting in co-host Emily Compagno asking former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway if this moment for the Democrats is akin to the “Titanic ship sinking.”

The conversation kicked off with Harris Faulkner noting, “A new Quinnipiac poll shows 60% of voters said they believe Biden acted inappropriately in the way he’s handled the classified documents Guy.”

“Kellyanne has made a point that I hadn’t thought of until you said that. President Biden’s experience in Washington, what is it, 100 years he’s been there. It makes it worse,” Guy Benson replied.

“He has been at the highest levels of government as a U.S. senator, vice president, and president for his entire adult life, basically. He of anyone should know better and did know better,” Benson continued, adding:

I think that the defenses are extremely weak. It’s just a brick wall with Karine Jean-Pierre. With this made up, you said last hour on the on the Faulkner Focus like they’re just making it up as they go along with the standards are we can’t comment on this. I remember when the president commented on the culpability of Border Patrol agents and amplified a lie and basically declared them guilty as president before there was even an investigation. But now they can’t comment on this whatsoever. Come on.

“You know what, though? The politics of all of this seem to be where they’re pitching. I mean, does anybody doubt that that’s not the reason why we didn’t find out until now about what happened on November 2nd when the president’s private attorneys, high-paid attorneys, went to go get these documents that were among his personal things, like he didn’t know that they were going to be there,” replied Faulkner, adding:

So he said he made sure he sent them and not the FBI or the DOJ. The DOJ has already started to bite back. I put up that poll to show that the American people are kind of biting back to like 60 to 70% of them don’t believe that he’s doing this right. But the DOJ, for them to say, Emily, actually, we didn’t tell you, ‘You couldn’t talk. You could talk all you want about this.’ What does that mean?

“That’s right. There is that pushing back. And I think in light of that poll, in light of the mainstream media finally coming around, I wonder if this perhaps is the tipping point,” said Compagno.

“Which leads me to my question to you, Kellyanne, with your pulse on Washington, what is happening right now in the Democratic establishment? Are they having a Titanic ship sinking moment? Are they smug and gleeful because this was orchestrated, not the classified documents, but the release of it timing-wise? What’s going on to them right now with all of this seeming implosion where we might finally have some accountability as American citizens?” asked Compagno, painting a very dramatic and dire picture for the Democrats.

“Most of them, it seems to me, are just like the NBC reporter, the CBS reporter, the mainstream media. They’re upset with the Biden folks for concealing this, for having the second consecutive election where the public was denied full access to all the information that may have influenced,” Conway replied, adding:

Now you can sit there and say, I don’t care about that doesn’t influence my vote. I said, that’s my number one issue. Perhaps we as the voters need to know the full vista. And I would say in answer to your question, what Jim Clyburn, the congressman from South Carolina, who basically handed Joe Biden the nomination in 2020, what he said yesterday, he warned Democrats do not run against Joe Biden and he’ll be our nominee. They’re afraid that they’re shoving this guy out, but they’re totally stuck with him because they somehow pretend that he was the leader of the party during the midterms. I think the Democrats are stuck also because the when Trump is your standard for everything, when everything that you do and say in your life is through the prism of Donald Trump, you get stuck in political cul de sacs like this.

“Harris I don’t think they’ve got a politics and optics problem. I think they have a fact problem,” Conway concluded.

“Oh, that’s worse,” Faulkner replied.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com