Fox News Host Tees Off on David Weiss For Not Bringing Tax Charge ‘That Would Have Gotten Hunter And Joe’

Fox News’ Todd Piro teed off on Hunter Biden special prosecutor David Weiss for failing to bring tax charges against him that “would have gotten” both the younger Biden and his father, President Joe Biden.

Weiss announced on Wednesday that he intended to seek an indictment against Hunter Biden for a gun charge that the two parties had previously reached an agreement under which Biden would not be charged, but that fell apart last month.

“Before we start giving Mr. Weiss a lot of credit for some legal fortitude, listen to what James Comer said. He had no choice, Weiss, but to bring this because the judge in the case basically said ‘What’s going on with this plea deal? You have to do something with the gun charge.'” argued Piro.

“So let’s not say ‘Oh, it’s an amazing stroke of legal fortitude by bringing this charge.’ What he should have brought, you know, years ago, is the tax charge. But that has been dismissed by the judge because that is the charge that would have gotten Hunter and Joe. We need to always keep that in mind,” he continued.

Judge Maryellen Noreika dismissed the tax charges originally included in the now-defunct plea agreement last month, although Weiss could still charge Biden with them now that he has obtained special counsel status.

Other tax charges that could have been leveled against the president’s son have been allowed to elapse past the statute of limitations by Weiss.

Piro’s argument about Weiss’s lack of legal bravery mirrored the one offered by Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy.

Earlier in the day on America’s Newsroom, McCarthy said that “people should understand Weiss made that announcement yesterday, not because he wanted to, but because the judge [Norieka] held his feet to the fire.”

Watch above via Fox News.

