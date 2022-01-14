Fox News Host Warns Satanism Is ‘Lurking in the Halls’ of School, Says It’s ‘Much More Terrifying’ Than Covid

On Friday’s Fox News Primetime, host Rachel Campos-Duffy ran a segment on Satanism in public schools that was reminiscent of the satanic panic of the 1980s.

“For two years, the left has claimed that schools are unsafe for children due to Covid,” she said. “But there’s something much more terrifying lurking in the halls of one school in Illinois.”

The host informed her audience that a Satan club – sponsored by the Satanic Temple – had held its first ever meeting at an elementary school in Illinois. “That’s right – a Satan club.”

Campos-Duffy cited a letter released by the school stating that no school employees were involved and the institution is not allowed to discriminate against different religions.

“But that isn’t an isolated incident,” Campos-Duffy said. “Satanists are taking up cultural space all across America, like in the Illinois state house where they successfully put up a statue of baby Satan. And you have heard of Comic-Con, right? “Well, there’s a Satancon taking place next month in Arizona.”

She then turned to Catholic podcast host Taylor Marshall, who proceeded to say, “We’re seeing infiltration. And we’ve seen those on the left, Antifa, satanists, all kinds of communist agitators – there’s a strategic element here. They wanna take over public civil space.”

Marshall said these groups essentially act “kind of like street gangs. They put their graffiti here and there to say, ‘This is our territory.’ This is what they’re doing in our cultural space and especially in civic centers to show, ‘This is our power. This is our place.'”

Marshall said the Satanic Temple isn’t really a religion, but is using it as a cover to gain access to public property.

“They’re appealing to religious diversity,” he said. “And what’s odd about the temple of Satan [sic] if you look into them. They claim they don’t believe in Satan. They don’t believe in anything. They believe in themselves. And so, they’re trying to qualify themselves as a religion, and then on that basis they’re trying to get all the rights that other religions, other churches, and other faiths enjoy in this world.”

Campos-Duffy asked what can be done in response to the alleged spread of this satanism.

“Well, you know, Jesus Christ in the gospels said certain demons are only cast out by prayer and fasting,” Marshall said. “If you’re a Christian, if you really believe in God. If you believe the words of Christ, you should be making an impact in the world.”

He concluded added, “So we should be taking up space.”

