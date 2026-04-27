Fox’s Juan Williams Offers Reason for Trump Assassination Attempts: He ‘Plays on Division’

Fox News’ Juan Williams attributed the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump over the last two years to his divisive rhetoric and the country’s collective anxiety problem during an appearance on Fox News Sunday.

Addressing Williams the morning after a gunman showed up at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, anchor Shannon Bream made note of Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez’s (D-WA) plea for people to “Please stop trying to murder the president” before asking: “Juan, we need more clarity? That’s the message. No ambiguity about it when it comes to this president or any president.”

“Anybody. I don’t think there’s anybody who would object to that message, that kind of assassination, physical threat. It’s just wrong. But I think Peter Doocy, our White House correspondent, asked a very critical question last night of the president. He said, ‘Why you? Why does this keep happening to you?’ And I think you have to be realistic,” replied Williams before continuing:

We live in a very polarized country at this moment. You know, 30 years ago when this show started, Shannon, we were thinking about Bill Clinton versus Newt Gingrich and all that kind of-, and we said, “Boy, this is strong politics.” Today, we are at a much, much higher level of concern. And I think that President Trump plays on division. He sends out Twitter messages that are full of violent images, and he has to take them down because people object. He’s fighting with the pope. We have events, we have an ongoing war at the moment, we have high inflation. The country is in an anxious place. Last night in the ballroom you felt this anxiety. People didn’t know what was going on, We don’t know if there’s a threat coming at us. There are waves of people with guns running through the room. And I think it’s somewhat is a miniature of what we are feeling as a country right now. There’s just high anxiety.

Watch above via Fox News.

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