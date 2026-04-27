‘Completely Deranged’: Karoline Leavitt Goes Off on Jimmy Kimmel Over Melania Trump ‘Widow’ Joke

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt lambasted Jimmy Kimmel for his “completely deranged” joke about First Lady Melania Trump being an “expectant widow,” with Leavitt saying the joke looked especially sick after President Donald Trump was targeted in another assassination attempt this past weekend.

Leavitt skewered Kimmel at the start of her press briefing on Monday.

“ABC’s late-night host Jimmy Kimmel disgustingly called First Lady Melania Trump an ‘expectant widow.’ Who in their right minds says a wife would be glowing over the potential murder of her beloved husband?” Leavitt said. “And having experienced what I did with the first lady on Saturday night, I can tell you that she was anything but that.”

Leavitt continued, “This kind of rhetoric about the president, the first lady, and his supporters is completely deranged. And it’s unbelievable that the American people are consuming it night after night after night.”

Her remarks about Kimmel come just a few hours after Melania Trump condemned Kimmel’s “hateful and violent rhetoric” and suggested ABC fire him.

“A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him,” said Trump in a statement. “Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.”

The First Lady was responding to a skit Kimmel did on his show last week where he parodied the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. While acting like the host of the event, Kimmel cracked: “Our First Lady Melania is here. Look at her, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expected widow.”

Two days later, the Trumps and several members of the president’s administration — including a nine-month pregnant Leavitt — were rushed off the stage at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner when a shooter fired multiple shots in the venue’s lobby. It was the third known assassination attempt against President Trump since 2024.

Watch above via Fox News.

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