Sean Duffy is very concerned that Bud Light’s new advertising partnership could undermine masculinity in the United States as we know it.

On Thursday’s edition of Outnumbered, the co-hosts addressed the “controversy” surrounding the beer maker’s and Nike’s partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer who is apparently popular on the interwebs.

“This is a Budweiser commercial,” co-host Kayleigh McEnany said, teeing up a Bud ad as opposed to Bud Light, the latter of which has long been marketed to a “less masculine” demo, for lack of a better term. “Walk down memory lane. This is as recently as 2020 – the kinds of commercials Budweiser was putting together.”

The commercial celebrated “typical Americans” who are “always so competitive.”

“These commercials tell a story about who men are,” Duffy said after Fox gave Anheuser-Busch 45 seconds of free ad time in the middle of its programming. “They celebrate strength and hard work and patriotism. They celebrate masculinity in these commercials.”

Duffy went on to express alarm that boys and young men are getting the wrong idea about manliness.

“You change that and you start to denigrate masculinity, you start to denigrate our immutable characteristics, which are masculine,” he continued. “And you want a masculine culture.”

He pointed to low military enrollment numbers before emphasizing the need for a robust standing army.

“You need strong men to defend their culture, to fight in wars, to defend their country,” he concluded. “You need men to defend their families – hopefully not – but maybe defend their wives, to work and provide for their families. You start to denigrate that, you denigrate all of society. And for me, I’m troubled, the messages that this sends to young men and young boys about what it means to be a man.”

Duffy’s response to Bud Light’s partnership with a transgender influencer was more measured than that of Kid Rock, who shot up cases of Bud Light while wearing a MAGA hat.

