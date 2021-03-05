Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean reacted with understandable fury to a new report that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s team willfully mislead the public over Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes last year.

“He needs to go to jail,” Dean exclaimed, adding, “no ifs, ands, or buts!”

The New York Times reported late Thursday night about an internal report that more than 9,000 nursing home residents had died from Covid-19 as of June of last year, a number that “alarmed” Cuomo’s top aides. Before the report was made public, however, the aides rewrote the report to omit the damning death toll. Cuomo controversially ordered nursing homes to readmit patients released from hospitals after treatment for Covid-19.

Dean has been among the earliest and most vocal critics of Governor Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic; she suffered personal loss, as her two in-laws passed after contracting Covid-19. That context fueled her commentary early Friday morning on Fox & Friends.

“We knew that he was covering up the numbers, and now we are getting more and more information and facts that this is true,” Dean opened with. She then blasted Cuomo’s team for apologizing to Democratic lawmakers but never to the families who lost loved ones, ostensibly due to Cuomo’s public health policies.

“The fact that Melissa de Rosa, his top aide, was in on it to help cover up the numbers to downplay them, she was the one in the democratic lawmaker meeting behind closed doors, apologizing to democratic lawmakers saying ‘I’m so sorry from keeping the information from you, we were afraid of the DOJ investigation,'” she parroted the Cuomo aide. “They have never apologized to the families, 15,000 families that deserve an apology. ”

“The only thing the governor is sorry for is the fact that he got caught, and you know what, he needs to go to jail and all of them around him. There is no if and or but here,” Dean continued.

The embattled New York governor faces political and possibly criminal investigations on many fronts, as sexual harassment allegations have surfaced alongside the nursing home scandal.

The Times characterized the revision of the Covid report as “extraordinary intervention.” It just happened as Cuomo was starting to write what has been accurately described as a “previously-lauded-but-now-mocked memoir touting his management of the pandemic.”

As the segment wrapped, a visibly angry Dean made her position on Cuomo’s actions abundantly clear. “The bottom line is, as well, is promoting that book, and making money off of Covid and our dead loved ones,” she said. “Disgusting, corrupt, and it needs to be investigated!”

The annals of journalistic and muckraking legends whose reporting exacted enormous change include Jacob Riis, Upton Sinclair, and Lincoln Steffens, to name a few. It might be time to add Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean to that list.

Watch above via Fox News.

