Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro blasted current FBI director Christopher Wray Monday night as part of the “deep state.”

Pirro appeared with Sean Hannity Monday night, in a segment also featuring Congressman Jim Jordan talking about a letter Republicans sent the FBI with respect to the Michael Flynn case.

“Here’s what I want to know. Compare three years of Chris Wray with three months of Rick Grenell. I don’t see where the FBI director is taking this seriously,” Jordan said.

Hannity remarked, “I cannot for the life of me understand the lack of urgency by this FBI director. He should be cleaning house.”

Pirro said it’s not just a lack of urgency, “he is resisting.”

“He is no different than the people he’s trying to cover for,” Pirro continued. “Sean, I’ve said this before my show. Christopher Wray is part of the deep state. He is connected to them. He has no sense of urgency because he doesn’t want this stuff to come out. From the first time he testified before Congress, he delayed everything and pushed back on everything. When the inspector general’s report came out and there were 17 errors by the FBI, his response was “Oh, we’ll do better’ Hogwash. Nobody was fired. Nobody got rolled out of that agency when he was head of it.”

At one point Hannity added, “If Wray is not willing to do his job and he shows no urgency, Jim Jordan, there’s no other option. I have a good choice. What do you think about General Flynn, FBI director?” Jordan said that’s up to the president.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

