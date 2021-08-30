Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin Says Blinken Statement ‘Looked Like a Hostage Video’

Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin reacted to Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statement on the end of the war in Afghanistan by saying it “looked like a hostage video.”

The Secretary of State spoke Monday evening hours after the last U.S. forces left Kabul. He commended the work of the military and said there are under 200 Americans remaining in Afghanistan.

Griffin told Tammy Bruce she was “shocked” President Joe Biden “released a paper statement on the end of the Afghan war.”

The president is going to speak on Tuesday. Griffin noted that as she reiterated that the written statement was “strange.”

“I thought that the Secretary of State’s statement, which was video-taped, and he was looking slightly off-camera. I mean, it looked like a hostage video. It was not the kind of production values that you would expect for such moment in time,” she continued.

Griffin brought up a message she got from one group working to help Americans and vulnerable Afghans, reading the text about picking up American citizens who “have been completely abandoned.”

