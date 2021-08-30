‘We Will Help Them Leave’: Blinken Speaks on Americans, U.S. Allies Still in Afghanistan After Withdrawal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Monday evening on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and addressed the serious issue of Americans and Afghan allies still in Kabul who need to be evacuated.

During his recent ABC News interview, President Joe Biden was asked by George Stephanopoulos if troops would “stay beyond August 31st if necessary” to help get all Americans out.

“If there’s American citizens left, we’re going to stay until we get them all out,” the president said.

Blinken claimed Monday that under 200 Americans, “likely closer to 100,” remain in Afghanistan and want to evacuate.

“We’re trying to determine exactly how many. We’re going through manifests and calling and texting through our lists and will have more details to share as soon as possible,” he said. “Part of the challenge with fixing a precise number is that there are long time residents of Afghanistan who have American passports and who are trying to determine whether or not they wanted to leave.”

“If an American in Afghanistan tells us they want to stay for now, and then in a week or a month or a year they reach out and say ‘I’ve changed my mind,’ we will help them leave,” Blinken continued.

He also talked about Afghan allies who still need to be evacuated. “We’ve gotten many out, but many are still there. We will keep working to help them. Our commitment to them has no deadline.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com