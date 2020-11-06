Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley believes that President Donald Trump’s unverified claims of some conspiracy that the presidential election is undermining his legal team’s efforts to challenge state results with legitimate questions.

Turley is a professor at George Washington, and his legal bona fides lends credibility to a pro-Trump opinion program like Fox & Friends. Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked his guest what sort of coordination that Trump’s legal team should have as they fan out across states still undecided, like Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, and even Arizona (though Fox News has projected Joe Biden as the winner.)

Turley opened by ostensibly deriding President Trump for declaring the American election to be corrupt during a Thursday evening briefing, strongly suggesting that Democrats are stealing the election.

“First of all, what you should not do is have the president continuing to talk about stealing the election,” Turley opened. “He has an army of lawyers who are preparing to litigate these questions.”

“This is undermining their effort,” he continued before explaining why he thinks it so. “It makes judges less likely to take these issues seriously or approach them aggressively.:

“He needs to just tamp down the rhetoric and focus on the theme that he wants all legal votes to count that’s fine and leaf the specifics to his lawyers.”

Watch above via Fox News.

