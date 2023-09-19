Fox News’ Kennedy Calls Whoopi Goldberg a ‘Bloated Fartbag’ Before Agreeing With Her Defense of Comic Hasan Minhaj

Fox News’ Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, known simply as Kennedy, agreed with Whoopi Goldberg’s defense of embattled comic Hasan Minhaj on America Reports Tuesday, but only after she called Goldberg a “bloated fartbag.”

Minhaj has been criticized for embellishing stories to portray American society as dangerous for minorities after a New Yorker story published last week reported on his championing of “emotional truths” during his shows.

In a segment on The View, Goldberg, herself a comedian, argued that “That’s what we do. We tell stories and then we embellish them.”

“If you’re going to hold a comic to the point where you’re going to check up on their stories, you have to understand a lot of it is not the exact thing that happened because why would we tell exactly what happened? It ain’t that interesting,” she continued.

“So Whoopi Goldberg is a bloated fartbag and most of what she says is irrelevant and untrue. So she would know a lot about spinning falsehoods,” began Kennedy before zagging in a somewhat unexpected direction considering her introduction:

She’s actually right here, because the people we should be holding accountable when they lie are people who lie about their heritage, like Elizabeth Warren, or their military service, like Richard Blumenthal. There are plenty of politicians, you know George Santos comes to mind, you know, that professional volleyball player who was a backup dancer for Madonna last week. There are a lot of people who gain access to power and, you know, further enrich themselves by lying when they get into politics. I actually don’t have a problem with someone who is embellishing to entertain us. It’s not like people are going to his show because he’s raising money to end racism. He’s making people laugh. And so if he’s stretching the truth or filling it out or adding color to it, I don’t have a problem with that. Like, all is forgiven if it’s funny.

Later in the segment, she qualified that defense of Minhaj after watching a segment from a special in which he claimed that an unknown white powder in his mail had exploded onto his stroller-bound daughter.

“He doesn’t have to do this,” commented Kennedy. “Like, there are plenty of bad things that happen in the world and if he’s doing it to get the audience on his side, he knows better than that. He’s been doing this a long time, and I guarantee you he’s not going to do this in the future.”

