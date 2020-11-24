Fox News’ Kurtz Singles Out CNN-Linked Biden Pick Blinken as Latest Example of ‘Revolving Door’ Between Media and Administrations

Fox News media analyst Howard Kurtz cited Joe Biden’s Secretary of State pick and CNN global affairs analyst Antony Blinken as the latest example of the “revolving door” between the media and presidential administrations, Tuesday.

“When Joe Biden does unveil Tony Blinken as his pick for Secretary of State today, he’ll be introducing the global affairs analyst for CNN, which Blinken joined after working at the top of the Obama State Department,” Kurtz noted in a segment on America’s Newsroom.

“This revolving door is spinning even more quickly between the media and the government,” he continued, pointing out that “there’s a mini exodus at MSNBC for Obama veterans who became cable pundits,” and who are now leaving to join Biden’s presidential transition team.

“Rick Stengel, former Time Magazine editor, had joined the Obama State Department, now has left MSNBC for the Biden transition,” Kurtz went on. “Also leaving MSNBC for the transition… former Obama prosecutor Barbara McQuade and Zeke Emanuel, medical expert who worked on Covid strategy. Jen Psaki, who many may remember as Obama’s State Department spokeswoman, has left CNN for the transition.”

Kurtz explained that “sometimes, the connections are behind the scenes,” citing “former Newsweek editor Jon Meacham [who] was an NBC and MSNBC contributor, but dropped from that role for helping Biden with some of his speeches without disclosing that to viewers.”

“You know, there’s nothing inherently wrong with this game of musical chairs. It’s no secret that many high-profile people have moved back and forth between Fox News and Trump administration,” Kurtz concluded. “But it does seem that more journalists join Democratic administrations like Biden’s.”

Watch above via Fox News.

