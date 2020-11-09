MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham has been reportedly crafting speeches on Joe Biden’s behalf without disclosing the work on his network.

The revelation that he has been helping Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee and presumptive president-elect, came in a New York Times report revealing Meacham helped Biden write his speeches — including the acceptance speech that he delivered Saturday from Wilmington, DE.

Meacham, a presidential historian and former editor in chief of Newsweek, has appeared on the network at least three times since Saturday evening. That included a Monday interview with Morning Joe, and two Saturday appearances with Nicolle Wallace and with Brian Williams to analyze Biden’s speech.

Meacham did not disclose his role on Biden’s campaign during any of the appearances.

Speaking with Wallace just minutes before Biden’s address Saturday, Meacham praised Biden’s message.

“You know, Vice President Biden, I think, represents a kind of tonic for a toxic politics,” Meacham said. “He’s not perfect. There are vices, but there are a lot of virtues, too.”

MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Mediaite.

