Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano said Monday on America’s Newsroom it’s likely that the new acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York will continue the investigations the office has been conducting, including ones into associates of the president.

Attorney General Bill Barr announced Friday night that Berman would be stepping down. Berman publicly said he isn’t, which kicked off a stunning back and forth that ultimately culminated in Berman eventually saying he will step down “in light of Attorney General Barr’s decision to respect the normal operation of law and have Deputy U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss become Acting U.S. Attorney.”

Napolitano briefly reviewed the issue of who could fire Berman in this case, given the unique circumstances of his appointment to the position. “The question is, can the president fire someone who has become the U.S. Attorney by a judicial appointment, and the answer is yes and no. One statute says yes and another statute says no.”

“The attorney general didn’t give a reason for firing him. The president told our colleague John Roberts he had nothing to do with it even though the attorney general’s letter said to Geoff Berman the president has fired you,” Napolitano noted. “I don’t know what he will tell the House Judiciary Committee. The Geoff Berman that I know will probably respect the confidentiality of the investigations that the office is managing as we speak.”

He noted the speculation that this may have to do with the investigation into Rudy Giuliani, but Napolitano said that Strauss “is a serious career DOJ lawyer with great respect all around and she will probably continue with those same investigations that Geoff Berman who until this past weekend had been heading.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

