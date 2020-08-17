At a speech in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, President Donald Trump complained that his favorite cable network, Fox News, has now fully betrayed him and equated it with his media nemesis, CNN, by calling Fox “fake news too.”

Trump’s angry diatribe against the TV network that he has granted more interviews than any other comes after months of public frustration with Fox, much of which revolves around their polls, which routinely show him losing to Biden, just like every other poll. And notably, Trump’s alleged displeasure took place on the same day in which he gave another call-in interview to the network’s morning show, Fox & Friends.

On Monday, Trump seemed to have lost all patience with the network, attacking it multiple times throughout the day at different campaign stops. Fox will cover the Democratic National Committee “more than they broadcast us” he complained in Minneapolis around lunchtime. Then, at an early afternoon speech in Mankato, Minnesota, Trump again took several hard swipes at Fox News in a rant primarily aimed at MSNBC’s Ali Velshi: “They have certainly changed a lot. Fox has changed a lot,” Trump said. “One of the biggest differences between this year and four years ago is Fox. Fox is from a different planet and too bad.”

“We are doing great coming back, we’re coming back and our numbers are better than almost all countries, I will tell you that. Despite what you hear,” Trump claimed during a late afternoon event in Wisconsin, even as the country continues to see some of the highest case numbers globally and suffers nearly one quarter of all Covid-19 fatalities worldwide.

“Look at all of that fake news, it’s unbelievable,” he added, gesturing toward the TV cameras covering the event. “Unfortunately Fox has become fake news too, I don’t know what happens to these people, right? Do you agree. At least the other side you know where they’re coming from.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

