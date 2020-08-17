Trump Lauds UAE-Israel Treaty: ‘We’re Doing Peace in the Middle East’

President Donald Trump on Monday lauded last week’s treaty between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, declaring, “We’re doing peace in the Middle East.”

“We made a deal with Israel and the UAE on Friday, it was essentially signed, and it was… it got great press, I couldn’t believe it. I was shocked,” Trump said in an interview on Fox & Friends. “First time in, really, 45 years — I guess they would say 25, but for different reasons it’s much longer than that — and now others are falling in line.”

“We’re doing peace in the Middle East,” he declared. “We’re bringing our soldiers back home from Afghanistan. We’ve got very few left, we’re dealing on that. We’re bringing them home from Syria, we’re bringing them home from Iraq. These endless wars that never stop. We end up acting as policeman, not fighters. We destroyed ISIS, as you know, we got rid of Al baghdadi… and then of course Soleimani, and all of a sudden it started falling into place.”

Trump went on to claim that the “big thing” is he “broke that horrible deal that was made by Biden and Obama, the worst deal ever,” remarking, “$150 billion they paid, and 1.8 billion in cash, and they made a deal with Iran. The worst deal. I had to get out of that deal.”

“You’re going to end up with peace in the Middle East, real peace in the Middle East,” Trump insisted. “Now, by the way, UAE was the leader and they signed the first one and now all of the countries, almost all, are calling, ‘Well what about us? We want to sign too.'”

“It’s an incredible thing for Israel,” he concluded. “It’s incredible for the evangelicals by the way, the evangelicals love Israel. Love Israel. So we’re doing things that nobody else would do or could do.”

