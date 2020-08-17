President Donald Trump complained about the media’s coverage of 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday, negatively name-dropping Fox News in his rant.

“The Democrats are promising to elevate their left-wing war on cops and to bring it up to the White House in the form of sleepy Joe Biden. I don’t think that’s going to work,” declared Trump during a speech in Minneapolis, before adding, “You know, I noticed at their convention tonight these are all taped speeches. Michelle Obama, her speech is taped. Why don’t they tell me that? I’ll tape my speech next week, it’s a lot easier. I’ll make sure it’s perfecto, every word will be perfect.”

“What is this? They’re taping their speeches, I just learned her speech is taped and that most of them are taped,” he continued. “I don’t know, we’ll have to speak to Republican leadership and say, ‘Let’s tape those speeches.’ You want to go to a snooze? When you hear a speech is taped, it’s like there’s nothing very exciting about it, right? So I just heard that coming in.”

Trump then set his sights on Fox News, commenting, “Fox will broadcast them more than they broadcast us. You know that.”

Minutes later, Trump accused Biden of being “in his basement,” claiming, “He just doesn’t come out, they don’t ask him questions… They asked him a couple about two months ago. It was like, ‘Hey, hi, hi. Are you enjoying your run?’ ‘Yes.’ ‘Oh, okay, good.’ That was the question. ‘Are you enjoying it?’ They don’t ask me those questions. I have people, they have fire coming out of their eyes.”

Trump has had a complicated relationship with Fox News since becoming president, regularly criticizing the network while simultaneously granting them exclusive interviews.

On Sunday, the president called on Fox News weekend afternoon viewers to ditch the network for OANN.

“@FoxNews is not watchable during weekend afternoons. It is worse than Fake News @CNN,” he tweeted. “I strongly suggest turning your dial to @OANN. They do a really ‘Fair & Balanced’ job!”

Watch above via Fox News.

