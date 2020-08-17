President Donald Trump went on a lengthy rant bashing the media on Monday in Minnesota — specifically naming Fox News and MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, whose name he mispronounced.

The president explained that he cannot escape the media because of the large number of TVs on Air Force One before he went in on Fox News for featuring more Democrats than Republicans. Earlier in the rant, Trump expressed his disapproval over the media’s coverage of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, claiming that Fox News will broadcast him more during this year’s election.

“They have certainly changed a lot. Fox has changed a lot,” Trump said. “They’re probably turning off right now as I speak, but I don’t care. I tell the truth. One of the biggest differences between this year and four years ago is Fox. Fox is from a different planet and too bad.”

The president then claimed that the network would “go down the tubes” along with the rest of the media if he does not get reelected in November because nobody would want to cover Biden.

“We will end up with one very boring socialist country that will go to hell,” Trump added. “When you look at what’s happening, that’s why we have to win this election. And if we don’t win this election, every one of you, me, all of us, it will never be, the country, I don’t think the country will never come back to it.”

He then went after citizens in Portland for calling to defund the police and labeled them as anarchists before claiming officials are actively terminating the police department, which they are not.

“Did they actually? They actually are terminating the police department, right? They are actually doing it, they’re not even talking about it, they are terminating the police department. These people are crazy. And by the way, when I send in the National Guard, that’s when it all stopped. And kept calling and saying send in the National Guard, send in the National Guard, they should’ve done it a lot sooner. Right? And that was beautiful,” the president said to a cheering crowd.

Trump then went after MSNBC anchor Velshi for his coverage of the protests in Minneapolis, who he mistakenly claimed was a CNN reported, and repeatedly called him “Ali Velsher.”

“I’ll never forget the CNN reporter standing there with his very nice shaved head. Right now, wish I had a shaved head. Because of the wind. But you know what? He’s standing there, Velsher, right? Ali Velsher. ‘Things seem quite calm right now,’ and behind him, they have the entire city it looks like it’s burning down for blocks,” Trump said mocking the anchor. “He standing there talking because the fake news doesn’t report the truth and they don’t talk about how serious it is and how bad it is, but remember this, it’s only a small part of our country.”

The president went on to claim that the media does not report facts because they don’t want to hurt Biden’s chance at getting elected — whose victory, Trump argued, would eventually bankrupt them.

Moments after the remark, Velshi responded via Twitter:

Dear @realDonaldTrump: thanks for your mention of me – & particularly my hairstyle. I appreciate you getting my first name right. You were CLOSE with my last name: it’s “Velshi”, not “Velcher” (but I think you know that), & I got a new job @MSNBC in ‘16, when you got yours — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) August 17, 2020

Watch above, via Fox News.

