Fox News Segment Promotes Bud Light: ‘Easy Way to Say I Love My Country’

Fox & Friends’s Steve Doocey on Monday interviewed Folds of Honor CEO Dan Rooney about his organization which helps provide scholarships for veterans. The interview, however, at times turned into a promotion for Bud Light, the beer which has been targeted for a culture war boycott by anti-transgender activists on the right.

“So, Dan as people look in on this 4th of July weekend, how can they help you help other families like the Katzenbergs?” Doocy asked at one point, noting his organization’s charitable work.

Rooney replied, “Well, you know, people don’t realize that Folds of Honor started above our garage. You know, my wife and I, my career as an F-16 pilot, and 13 years ago I reached out to this company, Anheuser-Busch, and they said, hey, we believe in you.”

“And in its core, Folds is about believing in people. So they believe in themselves. And Anheuser-Busch did that for me. And we kicked off 13 years of a partnership with them. They’ve donated $22 million.” Rooney continued.

“We’ve got an awesome new product here coming out, so people literally can crack a cold Budweiser, a Bud Light, and celebrate their freedoms, but also provide educational scholarships to the military and first responder families who have sacrificed so much for the freedoms that we enjoy,” Rooney added.

“That’s a great, easy way to say I love my country is crack a cold Budweiser and support a military or first responder family,” Rooney concluded.

Rooney and Doocey then agreed that the t-shirts Folds for Honor make are great and they joked around with Rooney’s wife and son who were also in the interview. Fox News later in the day tweeted a segment in which a reporter asked Kid Rock fans in Nashville which beers they were drinking — in regard to the Bud Light controversy.

BORN FREE: Kid Rock fans tell Fox News what beer they’re drinking — or not drinking — this July 4th. https://t.co/LnrTd2vwPg pic.twitter.com/tplmoEse2q — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 3, 2023

