ADL Head Slams Rashida Tlaib For ‘Slander’ Against The ‘Jewish State In a Time of Rising Anti-Jewish Hate’

The head of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, lit in Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Monday accusing the Democratic congresswoman of promoting a “complete fiction” and “knowingly slander[ing] the Jewish state in a time of rising anti-Jewish hate.”

Greenblatt wrote his scathing condemnation of Tlaib while sharing a tweet from the Michigan congresswoman, which read, “Israeli forces are now blocking ambulances from reaching the dozens of wounded Palestinians after at least eight people were killed in Jenin. Congress must stop funding this violent Israeli apartheid regime.”

Even for @RashidaTlaib, the level of dishonesty here is truly staggering. For starters, it’s a complete fiction. But equally important, this was a targeted action against armed terrorists who brutally murdered innocents, recklessly hid weapons under a mosque and intentionally… https://t.co/1KGuoM1qiz — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) July 3, 2023

Greenblatt replied:

Even for @RashidaTlaib, the level of dishonesty here is truly staggering. For starters, it’s a complete fiction. But equally important, this was a targeted action against armed terrorists who brutally murdered innocents, recklessly hid weapons under a mosque and intentionally located their ops center next to a school. But when members of congress knowingly slander the Jewish state in a time of rising anti-Jewish hate, they should be held accountable for fanning the flames and endangering Jewish people everywhere.

The scathing condemnation on Twitter represents a divide on the left in American politics as both leaders are widely viewed as being aligned with the Democratic Party. Greenblatt had previously served in the Obama administration and Tlaib, who is of Palestinian descent, was one of the first Muslim women ever elected to Congress, winning her seat in the 2018 midterms.

The Israeli incursion into Jenin has been labeled by Reuters as “one of the biggest West Bank operations in 20 years” and has left at least eight Palestinians dead. Israel troops have said raids on the refugee camp have uncovered a huge explosives workshop and an arms store hidden under a mosque. Israel has also said it destroyed terror command centers.

