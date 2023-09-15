Fox Quickly Pulls Away From Livid Anti-Migrant Protester Threatening New York Democrats

During Harris Faulkner‘s broadcast Friday, Fox News quickly pulled away from a street interview with an anti-migrant protester in New York City when he began threatening Democratic lawmakers.

A group of anti-migrant protesters confronted prominent New York Democratic lawmakers, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, outside the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan. The building is being used as a relief center for asylum seekers coming into the city that house children and families.

Anti-migrant protesters flooded the front of the building and began shouting down Democrats with chants of “close the border” while using a megaphone. For months, GOP-backed protesters have openly opposed the new housing and relief centers set up across the five boroughs for incoming migrants.

Faulkner directed her producers to tune in to a live interview that Fox’s Alexis McAdams was having with one of the protesters on the streets.

“We can’t afford to pay 300,000-400,000 people everything for free,” one of the male protesters told McAdams. “I have kids. I have to spend hundreds of dollars to get their school supplies. They’re coming here, not vaccinated. We just had a Covid crisis. They shut our businesses down!”

The protester then began claiming the migrants coming to New York would be used to “steal” their votes, echoing the so-called far-right Great Replacement Theory.

“Nobody’s coming here for us…We’re here for ourselves. If we don’t get up and fight for our city, nobody’s coming for us. They’re coming and destroying. The reason why they’re here is to steal our votes,” the protester shouted into the camera. “We’re not going to be able to live. They’re stealing our votes. Our kid’s future, my birthright, our United States.”

The Fox interview turned even crazier when the individual began threatening Democratic lawmakers, claiming they will not be allowed to walk down the streets of New York City.

“They will never be allowed to walk down the streets again! They have destroyed our city. New York, especially Queens, has woken up,” the protester shouts into the camera before Faulkner interrupts adding, “Alright let’s pull away from this.”

Watch the full segment above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com