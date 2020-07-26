Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo spoke with acting DHS Sec. Chad Wolf Sunday morning about the federal officers deployed to Portland. Wolf said that they are there because things are “completely out of control” and “city leadership there fostered an environment that allow these criminals to do this throughout the night untouched.”

“We need Portland to step up to the plate, do their responsibility, and work with us to address violent criminal activity occurring every night,” he said.

Bartiromo remarked that Portland “looks like Baghdad” and asked, “These people can go all the way up to the fence and the perimeter and throw bricks at officers. What are you going to do about it?”

Wolf alluded to “additional actions” that will be taken soon, saying “We cannot continue to let law enforcement officers [get] targeted and injured… It is violent crime every single night. I’m asking the city, the state, to step up, do their job, work with federal law enforcement, bring it to a peaceful conclusion.”

In the next segment, Bartiromo followed up with this question:

“Before we finish on Portland, why can’t you just arrest the leadership in Portland because of their, you know, ignoring what’s really happening on the ground?”

Wolf instead responded by talking about efforts to address “the leaders that are organizing this and then going after them.” He added, “We’re also making arrests every night… We’re continuing to hold these criminals accountable. If the city won’t, the federal government will hold these folks accountable.”

